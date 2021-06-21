Stars In Their Eyes dazzled in Dannevirke

Table 7 won the prize for best dressed.

The Dannevirke Sports Club rocked on Saturday night as some very famous guests entertained a crowd of about 200 during Stars In Their Eyes – a Ruahine School fundraiser.

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Florence and the Machine, Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Michael Jackson, Amy Lee, The Everly Brothers and Tina Turner made it a spectacular listing of artists with the addition of the Ruahine School staff item which set the tone for the evening and guest artist Lucy Loushay which spiced up the show later in the peace.

By the end when Shar Matenga was declared both popular and the judges' winning choice half the crowd was on its feet to dance with her as she performed once again as Tina Turner "Proud Mary".

The evening with Craig Boyden as MC adding his humour interviewing each contestant, was a thoroughly enjoyable night, the programme of performances split into three segments interspersed with breaks to eat the great food being supplied, refuel at the bar, buy stars which put you in the draw to win 40 prizes decided by the spinning of the chocolate wheel and for the judges to score each item.

They had a very difficult task having to assess who was most like the performer they portrayed and the level of popular appeal generated.

Shar Matenga as Tina Turner had the moves to win Stars In Their Eyes 2021.

In the end they got it exactly right with the crowd agreeing Shar Matenga was tops but the reproduction of the moves and sounds of Michael Jackson by Max Te Huki (2nd) and the mannerisms and sound of Michael Buble by Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo (3rd) set the early standard, Collette Rose, Lee Gibbs with Simon Dewar, Jane Phillips-Bell, Sarah Jensen, Murray and Peter Lawson also providing strong competition.

The crowd, challenged to dress up from their favourite decade certainly got into the act creating a great atmosphere before any of the action started.

Kenny Rogers (Lee Gibbs) and Dolly Parton (Simon Dewar) created much laughter as first entrant.

The Ruahine School PFK committee Parents For Kids organised the event superbly and Sound and Lighting Manager Cameron Trigg provided the backing essential to a successful night.

Sponsors were hugely generous with raffles earning a great return, each artist sponsored and 40 draws for spot prizes.