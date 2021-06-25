St John's College student wins Hawke's Bay Secondary Schools Triathlon

St John's College triathletes Lachie MacGregor (left), Kaito De Boeck and Sam Start. Photo / Supplied

A 16-year-old St John's College student and sponsored triathlete is succeeding in his sport and inspiring his peers to do the same.

Lachie MacGregor recently took his first win at the Hawke's Bay Secondary Schools Triathlon with a 10-minute lead.

Lachie says he uses what other people have said to him in the past to be the best athlete he can be.

"A lot of my motivation comes from what people have said to me in the past, and seeing other competitors going past so I use that as fuel to push me to go harder."

Triathlon is his passion and he spends hours training, currently working towards Ironman and hopefully making the Commonwealth team.

But it was fellow Year 12 student Sam Start's bronze medal placing, which was of particular significance, given it was only his third time racing, and with no prior training.

Lachie motivated him to try the sport.

"He said to try it and I thought I would give it a go," Sam said.

"I knew I wouldn't beat Lachie, but I didn't know who else would be there, so to come in third was a good feeling."

Year 9 student Kaito De Boeck placed second in the Junior race. He takes after his dad who is an avid triathlete.