The Napier division learning first aid in 1990. Photo / Hato Hone St John

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Napier division learning first aid in 1990. Photo / Hato Hone St John

A Napier group is set to celebrate 90 years of teaching young people how to save lives.

St John Youth NZ teaches young people aged 5-18 about first aid, health care, and life skills in a fun community.

The Napier division is celebrating its 90th anniversary on Saturday, October 11 at 2pm at St John’s complex at 62 Tait Drive.

Tara Dugan, St John Youth district youth manager for the East Coast, said it would be a special occasion.

“I am very excited about the upcoming reunion on 11 October and the chance to reconnect with those who were part of the division I attended as a cadet,” Dugan said.