St John Youth to celebrate 90 years helping Napier young people save lives

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The Napier division learning first aid in 1990. Photo / Hato Hone St John

A Napier group is set to celebrate 90 years of teaching young people how to save lives.

St John Youth NZ teaches young people aged 5-18 about first aid, health care, and life skills in a fun community.

The Napier division is celebrating its 90th anniversary on Saturday, October 11

