“St John Youth has given me many valuable life skills, experiences, and friendships that I cherish.
“We will have lots on display, including old uniforms and photographs, and there will also be a cake which we will cut.”
Current and former members are invited to join the festivities, which will include speeches and afternoon tea.
Originally founded in October 1935 as the Napier Nursing Cadet Division, the Napier division has met at a few different locations over the years.
Today, the division is based at the new St John Cathedral Hall on Tait Drive.
Anyone wishing to attend the commemoration event can contact Tara at tara.dugan@stjohn.org.nz.