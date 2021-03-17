St John volunteers honoured in Dannevirke at Tararua awards evening

St John award recipients, from left, Katrina Jackson, Katy Severinsen-Perry, Steve Hill, Mark Jackson, John Ross, Gillian Patterson, Mike Brown and Debbie Patterson.

More than 200 years of service to St John was recognised at a Tararua awards evening in Dannevirke on Monday.

St John community engagement manager for Tararua Gael McKechnie, from Palmerston North, welcomed special guests, award recipients and their families to the evening which celebrated the achievements of St John members and recognised their contribution to the communities they serve.

"We should also recognise the commitment your families make in allowing you to serve within our organisation."

Special guests from left, Knight of the Order of St John Rex Wheeler, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis and Member of the Order and Central Region general manager Andrew Boyd. Photo / Sue Emeny

She explained the Order of St John in New Zealand was privileged to be an independent part of the New Zealand royal honours system.

"Some of the awards being made today are sanctioned by and made in the name of the Queen as sovereign head of the order."

McKechnie explained the significance of the Service Medal which was formally instituted in 1898.

"It has two distinct features. It is the only medal still issued which retains the effigy of Queen Victoria who granted St John its royal charter in 1888 and the effigy itself is facing in the opposite direction to that normally found on medals of Victoria's reign."

The effigy was based on a bust sculpted by one of Queen Victoria's daughters, Princess Louise.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis said a great debt of gratitude was owed to everyone present for their service to the community.

"I often hear from the other side, from people who have benefited from the help of St John, the depth of their gratitude for the confidence, the love and caring volunteers provide.

"We acknowledge the sacrifices your families make in allowing you to serve the community and we thank them all."

Collis said she had recently read posts on social media from people wanting to move to the area and inquiring as to what was good about the town.

"Many of the responses were about access to services and particularly acknowledged the St John health shuttle service."

She said the level of trust in St John was high.

"You hold the balance of life and death in your hands. A lot of people hold you in their hearts and prayers. I thank you on behalf of the district."

Collis said she was often asked what, as mayor, she worried most about.

"I worry about the district losing services. There is no way the government could fill the gap of your tremendous commitment."

Member of the Order John Ross (right) receives his 50-year service award from Knight of the Order Rex Wheeler.

Central Region general manager Andrew Boyd said St John had been through many changes.

"During Covid lockdown we had to close down a lot of our services. Many of our volunteers were in the vulnerable group. We then saw gaps in our services open up and the disparities that exist in our communities."

He said St John was not just lights and sirens.

"We are not just about ambulances. We are also about getting people to their appointments. Tens of thousands of hours are spent providing other community services.

"The shuttle teams in Tararua do a great job."

Priory Chapter member and Knight of the Order of St John Rex Wheeler congratulated all those who had received awards.

"Sometimes we forget we have the ultimate privilege when we go and help people. It's a privilege that we have the skills to help.

"Thank you for all you do and for your hard given time."

Honours recipients:

55 years' service - Jan Fredricksen

50 years' service - John Ross

40 years' service - Mark Jackson

25 years - Gillian Patterson and Heather Monk

20 years - Debbie Patterson

15 years - Trina Jackson and Glennis McDonald

10 years - June Elmore and Robyn Mosen

5 years - Mike Brown, Steve Hill and Katy Severinsen-Perry