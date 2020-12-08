St John temporarily moves ambulance from Pahiatua

St John Ambulance Station in Woodville will be the temporary base for Pahiatua St John Ambulance service.

Pahiatua St John Ambulance service is operating out of the Woodville St John Ambulance Station temporarily due to problems with the building in Pahiatua.

St John had a review done on the Pahiatua site.

"It was deemed unfit for our team to work out of due to mould and leaking," said Steve Yanko, District Operations Manager Central South District.

St John Ambulance Station in Pahiatua has been temporarily closed due moisture in the building.

"St John is looking at repairs to the current site however the safety of our teams is paramount therefore moving the base to our Woodville site will occur until the matter is resolved.

"There is no compromise to the Pahiatua township in terms of ambulance delivery by this move. St John will constantly monitor the situation. We are working through a final process to build the new Pahiatua Ambulance station.