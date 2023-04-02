St Andrew's two oldest parishioners, June Hamilton and Rae Lissette, cut the birthday cake.

St Andrew’s Anglican Church celebrated its 140-year anniversary recently with a book launch to commemorate the milestone and share the church’s rich history.

The History of St Andrew’s, written by Reverend Bill Bennett, was available for purchase at the event, which was attended by 47 parishioners, including four children and two well into their 90s, says church administrator Meg Dawson.

“The late Rev Joy Howard had already put together our early history, then Rev Bill Bennett, the last vicar before we became a shared ministry parish, and Rev Noel Hendery added to this for our publication. A church service with Bishop Andrew Hedge presiding and speeches regarding our book on St Andrew’s history was followed by a lovely lunch and cutting of the cake. "

Members of the St Andrew's parish enjoy their 140-year celebratory lunch.

Planning for the event began six months ago, with the ministry and vestry teams, who arrange church business, organising the weekend, Meg says.

“We had a ‘mix and mingle’ time before the book launch. Two parishioners took photos of the event which will be published in our bi-monthly church magazine, The Fisherman.”

Parishioners enjoyed a 'mix and mingle' during the 140-year celebrations at St Andrew's Church in Westshore.

Meg says the first St Andrew’s church was in Ossian St, Ahuriri.

“We do have a painting of it. St Columba’s, our present hall behind the church, was originally built on the present section to use as a church. Maybe it was too hard for Westshore and people further south to get across the water to Ahuriri?”

This building was then moved further back and the new St Andrew’s built at the front of the section in 1960. St Andrew’s enjoys a congregation of around 60, which is swelled by members of St Luke’s Vigor Brown St who have recently joined the parish.

“There are many more on the parish roll that extends out to Eskdale, Te Pohue, Tutira, Putorino and Kotemaori. Only one church attending member has been affected by the cyclone but many more in the wider country areas.”

Meg says St Andrew’s has been a ‘shared ministry parish’ for 18 years now, with every person having “a gift of ministry”.

“Everyone is a volunteer. From the people, over these years, Winsome McConnochie, Deirdre Lee and Joy Howard (now all deceased) were ‘called’ and ordained, and since then four ordained clergy have joined us.”

Reverend Noel Hendery spends time talking to the children, with Bishop Andrew in the background.

She says the feel of their church is welcoming, friendly, caring, happy, generous, informal and open to new ideas.

“And we have a wonderful op shop that supports the church, which also donates $20,000 a year to local charities.”







