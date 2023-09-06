The sun came out and so did the community, for the opening event of the Spring Fling Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Morgan Dysart

The Spring Fling Central Hawke’s Bay kicked off for 2023 with a spring market at Russell Park, Waipukurau on Saturday.

After a winter of record rainfall and too much mud, the Central Hawke’s Bay community embraced the sunny day and turned out in force to enjoy stalls, food and drink, live music and companionship.

The Spring Fling runs for the next two months, with a wide variety of events both free and ticketed at venues across the district. Three very popular events have already sold out - Italia at Punanga Lodge, the Bon Vivant Happening at Wallingford Homestead and the Central Hawke’s Bay Homestead Trail, so booking ahead is recommended.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker cut the ribbon to launch the 2023 Spring Fling. Photo / Morgan Dysart

Still to come this month are events such as the Gwavas Homestead, Garden and Puahanui Bush Tour, with morning tea preceding a walk through Gwavas’ private 132-hectare Puahanui Bush - virgin bush of national significance with Totara known to be more than 600-years-old. Guests will then be treated to a sit-down lunch before a tour of the historic homestead and nine-hectare “Cornish Woodland Garden”.

The Garden to Vase with Foraged and Found event at historic Aramoana Homestead, hosted by florist Katie McHardy, takes in a tour of a cut flower garden, discovering tips and techniques on sustainable growing and arranging, then a floral demonstration, before getting creative making your own arrangements to take home. This event includes a light morning tea and then paella lunch by “The Panman”.

Fiona and Holly Norman of Takapau display a barbed wire ball, at the Central Hawke's Bay Spring Market at Russell Park, Waipukurau. Photo/Warren Buckland

This weekend presents the opening of Taniwha Daffodils on Saturday, where despite the wet winter having vastly reduced the number of blooms the grounds will still be an ideal spot for a family picnic. A coffee truck with food offerings is available during weekends.

Also this weekend, a new event, Spring Picnic @ Pukekaihau offers a picnic with a twist. Teams will compete using spring-inspired tapas-style food which will be judged by the public. This open community event has a festival vibe with live music, food available to purchase. It runs from 11am-2pm on Saturday September 9.

For more events and bookings go to thespringfling.nz



