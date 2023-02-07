Sporting Trials up and running

Sporting Trials in Dannevirke. Video / Leanne Warr

A Dannevirke man’s efforts to introduce a different kind of motorsport to the community may have taken the long way around, but they’re finally coming to fruition.

Last year, Barry Simmonds announced he wanted to bring Sporting Trials to Dannevirke and was able to do that over the holiday weekend with a tryout day for anyone wanting to have a go, and a sanctioned event.

Sporting Trials, a sport that started in the UK, has been going for about 25 years in New Zealand.

Unlike other motorsports, this one involved a car weighing up to 600kg and driving a set course over farmland.

The competition was based around a driver’s ability to negotiate the course without stopping or hitting anything, and each car had a driver, as well as a bouncer who would shift their weight to help with traction.

Simmonds, and wife Pamela, would often go to events in Taranaki, but wanted to bring the idea to Dannevirke.

Pamela Simmonds with Kevin Silverwood as bouncer. Photo / Leanne Warr

“It’s taken two years to get to this point,” he said.

It was a relief, especially given the wet weather over the last year meant he had to postpone events at least a couple of times.

The Have a Go day had a few people interested, with at least two from Feilding who weren’t quite ready to try out the vehicles, but were keen on coming to another event.

“We had possible contenders,” Simmonds said.

Sporting Trials was “one of those sports that you don’t understand what it’s about until you try it,” he said.

Sanctioned events have been held at Tarata in Taranaki where the 25th cup event was held last year.

Kevin Silverwood with Sid Hirst driving. Sid won the 25th Tarata cup event late last year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Many of those who take part in the sanctioned events, which also involve health and safety compliance, had been involved in motorsports but no longer wanted to do something which involved high speeds.

Sporting Trials differed in the sense that while it was lower speed, it was also very challenging, but what worked in some vehicles wouldn’t work in these.

“It’s counter-intuitive,” Simmonds said.

“What your brain is telling you to do, you do the opposite.”

While definitely challenging, steps were taken to ensure it was safe for those competing.

For the weekend’s event, the course had been designed to be easier for those who hadn’t much experience or were just trying it out.

Simmonds said the more advanced drivers would compete on much more challenging courses.

Nigel and Sue Heighway from Waipukurau have also competed in a Taranaki event. Photo / Supplied

He was hoping to have another day in the future where people could come and try it out.

“I will always set up the opportunity.

“Anyone can kind of do it if they are sensible about it.”



