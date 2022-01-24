Stephanie and Ruth McNair will be sharing their journeys at The Changing Room. Photo Supplied.

Stephanie and Ruth McNair will be sharing their journeys at The Changing Room. Photo Supplied.

A mother and daughter who have achieved great success in their sporting careers will be speakers at the first of a series event to be held in the Tararua.

Sport Manawatu co-ordinator for Tararua Leah Sole said the series, called The Changing Room, was a way to showcase talented local ladies of all ages, in all different levels and positions across sport and active recreation.

"It is about breaking down the barriers and myths out there and having open and honest conversations with a few laughs along the way."

The first event, to be held on February 1, will have Dannevirke sportswomen Ruth and Stephanie McNair as the guest speakers.

Both women were considered powerhouses in small-bore rifle shooting with Ruth representing New Zealand at the 1994 and 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Stephanie started out in D grade two years ago where she was shooting indoors only.

She qualified for C grade in 2019 and was promoted to A grade in the same year.

Sole said Ruth had won the North Island Ladies Indoor trophy twice and Stephanie had won it once.

Stephanie was also a joint winner of Sportswoman of the Year at the Manawatu Secondary School sports awards in November last year.

There are four events planned in total spread throughout the Manawatu.

The Changing Room with Ruth and Stephanie McNair will be on at Bush Multi-Sports in Pahiatua on February 1, starting at 6pm.