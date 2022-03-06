Have a swim in the Waisplash Pool like these Aqua-Aerobics ladies.

Feeling stuck at home, lacking exercise and a bit reluctant to go out and mix with the public? Never fear Bubble Bingo is here.

With the ever-changing environment we find ourselves in at the moment, Sport Manawatū has come up with a fun way to help get people active.

Introducing Bubble Bingo - it comprises 21 days of little challenges for your household bubble to undertake each day, starting on Monday, March 7. The challenges do not have to be done in order.

After dinner, each night, one member from your bubble picks a number between 1 and 21 and that is your activity for the next day.

We have a private Facebook group (search Sport Manawatū Bubble Bingo) where we encourage you to share photos/videos of your challenges. Sport Manawatū staff will be uploading their bubble challenges too so you might even get some ideas.

If you don't have Facebook we still want to see your photos! You can email them to me.

As a sample, some of the 21 activities include:

■ riding a bike or skateboard or walking around a block,

■ try online yoga or an activity you have not done before,

■ play a board or card game,

■ have a swim at the beach or local pool,

■ have a water fight.

There is $1000 worth of spot prizes up for grabs but these can only be won if you are registered! So register for Bubble Bingo and download the challenge sheet today at https://www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/event/bubblebingo/