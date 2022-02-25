Spikes used in Napier to stop young teens in stolen car

Road spikes, the trap for fleeing drivers in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Five young people understood to be all aged under 16 years were apprehended by police after the stolen car they were in had to be stopped with road spikes in Napier early on Friday morning.

Saying they were aware of several vehicles being taken in Hastings during the night, police said one was spotted by police and fled the scene.

Police did not pursue the vehicle at the time, but the vehicle was "spiked" by police on Georges Dr in Napier just before 3am and five young people were taken into custody.

"All of those involved have been referred to Youth Aid Services," a statement said. "There were no injuries reported from the incident."

Several hours earlier a person was arrested after a vehicle crashed twice in Hastings.

One person was transported to the Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition and one was arrested following a two-car collision in Hastings.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle collision in Orchard Rd about 6.10pm on Thursday left the scene, being driven erratically, and crashed soon afterwards in Howard Rd.

One person was arrested and charged with offences including reckless driving causing injury, and will be appearing in Hastings District Court on Monday.

A child hit by a car in Napier on Friday afternoon is thought to have received minor injuries.

The incident happened about 3.15pm on Friday on Taradale Rd near Alpers Tce in Marewa.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a child had been hit by a car.

"Fortunately the child was only reported to have minor injuries and did not need to be transported to hospital," a police spokeswoman said.

The incident happened shortly after school finished for the day.