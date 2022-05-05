Spectator arrested after rugby sideline assault in Havelock North

Havelock North reserve Anderson Park in more peaceful times. But on Saturday it was not so peaceful. Photo / NZME

A man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure after an assault near the sideline of a club rugby match in Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

Police confirmed they were called about 2.45pm to Anderson Park, Havelock North, where home club Havelock North had three home games on the day, including premier-grade Maddison Trophy match against Clive, which started on time at 3pm.

Club rugby and refereeing officials referred Hawke's Bay Today inquiries to Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell, who said in a statement the union was aware of the incident, and added: "This was not an on-field incident nor were players involved."

As it was a police matter the union would leave it to police and the courts to progress, he said.

Police said one man was injured in the assault, but no details of medical treatment were available. The arrested man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on May 24.

Another source told Hawke's Bay Today they didn't think those involved in the incident were linked to the home club.

Havelock North club president Conrad Waitoa was also unable to discuss the incident while it's under police investigation but said the spectator attendance was "fantastic", with crowds some of the biggest at Anderson Park "for a long time" as fans relished the arrival of games without restrictions on crowd numbers as there had been at times in the last two years of the pandemic.

The charge face by the arrested man carries a maximum possible penalty of five years' imprisonment.