A super sunny day, an amazing number of entries (41), incredibly creative floats, an enormous crowd – all the ingredients of a great party – that was the Dannevirke Christmas Parade 2023.
Somehow the Dannevirke Chamber Of Commerce pulled ideal weather out of a very unpredictable weather hat, putting on a day judged superb with temperatures warm even to the point of sunburn for the unwary.
This was probably the longest parade in post-Covid times, a number of carrying and manufacturing businesses entering their highly polished and spectacular vehicles plus the fire brigade, St John’s Ambulance and the Dannevirke Wheels Club.
It was probably the parade with the most children involved in a long time, all beautifully dressed, often self-propelled.
The Combined Churches of Dannevirke had four entries scattered through the parade to remind spectators of the reason for Christmas.
There was more sweet giving than for many a year so by the time Santa arrived bringing his lolly gifts many pockets in the crowd were already bulging. Did you notice he had a new sleigh? (Courtesy of Peter McCabe Creative Steel.)
The people with the biggest problem were the judges. So many categories but so many fabulous entries. In the end they judged as follows:
Champion Christmas Float – KB Ford (with Elvis). Runner-up - Tararua Health (with real midwives).
Best Children’s Float – Dannevirke Tigers. (Watch them play) Runner-up – Origin Studios (Watch them perform).
Best Business Float – Tararua Vet Services Runner-up – LTS. 2022.
Most Original Float AND People’s Choice - Jack Smith (12 years old – made it himself) Runner-up - Allen Mills.
Chamber Of Commerce SPECIAL AWARD – Kai Manaaki (reflecting the work they have done since Cyclone Gabrielle).
Parade organiser Suresh Patel was thrilled with the parade, saying although numbers were down a couple on 2022, the calibre of floats was the best in many years. He thanked chief sponsor Property Brokers for taking over this year.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.