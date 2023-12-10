Father Christmas – Dannevirke Lions. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A super sunny day, an amazing number of entries (41), incredibly creative floats, an enormous crowd – all the ingredients of a great party – that was the Dannevirke Christmas Parade 2023.

Somehow the Dannevirke Chamber Of Commerce pulled ideal weather out of a very unpredictable weather hat, putting on a day judged superb with temperatures warm even to the point of sunburn for the unwary.

Champion Christmas Float – KB Ford. Photo / Dave Murdoch

This was probably the longest parade in post-Covid times, a number of carrying and manufacturing businesses entering their highly polished and spectacular vehicles plus the fire brigade, St John’s Ambulance and the Dannevirke Wheels Club.

Best Christmas Themed Float – Te Rehunga Hall. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Best Children’s Float – Dannevirke Tigers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was probably the parade with the most children involved in a long time, all beautifully dressed, often self-propelled.

The Combined Churches of Dannevirke had four entries scattered through the parade to remind spectators of the reason for Christmas.

Special Award - Kai Manaaki. Photo / Dave Murdoch

There was more sweet giving than for many a year so by the time Santa arrived bringing his lolly gifts many pockets in the crowd were already bulging. Did you notice he had a new sleigh? (Courtesy of Peter McCabe Creative Steel.)

Most Original and People’s Choice – Jack Smith. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Best Business Float -Tararua Vet Services. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The people with the biggest problem were the judges. So many categories but so many fabulous entries. In the end they judged as follows:

Champion Christmas Float – KB Ford (with Elvis). Runner-up - Tararua Health (with real midwives).

Best Children’s Float – Dannevirke Tigers. (Watch them play) Runner-up – Origin Studios (Watch them perform).

Best Business Float – Tararua Vet Services Runner-up – LTS. 2022.

Most Original Float AND People’s Choice - Jack Smith (12 years old – made it himself) Runner-up - Allen Mills.

Chamber Of Commerce SPECIAL AWARD – Kai Manaaki (reflecting the work they have done since Cyclone Gabrielle).

Parade organiser Suresh Patel was thrilled with the parade, saying although numbers were down a couple on 2022, the calibre of floats was the best in many years. He thanked chief sponsor Property Brokers for taking over this year.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.



