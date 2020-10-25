Special visitors welcomed to Elske Centre in Dannevirke

Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd receives a cheque for $250 from Barbara Ferguson, of Dannevirke Host Lions, who is supported by Steve St Merat, Rosemary Moss and Yvonne Popow.

BTG261020EC3.JPG Elske Centre staff member Sharlene Barnett and volunteer Wendy Archer share the friendliness of their canine friend Stanley with clients Noel and Reg. Photo / Dave Murdoch

By Dave Murdoch

Elske Centre's open day provided a treat for clients as members of the public were invited to attend along with two special groups.

Representatives from Dannevirke Host Lions Club attended to donate $250 to the Elske Centre to support clients in accessing the service it provides for the elderly.

Programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd said the centre helped the elderly to connect to the community, providing a programme of entertainment and education three days a week from 10am to 3pm, which makes their lives much more fulfilled and fun.

Some of the activities in October between morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea included craft making, a visiting Knox Women's Group, team games with Rahiri residents, bowls, a visit to Operatunity in Palmerston North and guest speaker Suresh Patel.

The second group of visitors were members of the Canine Friends Pet Therapy group: Ann Evans, recently settled in Mangahei, and Chris Partridge, from Takapau,with their three canine friends, two golden retrievers and a golden labrador.

This group travels fortnightly to different venues such as hospitals, rest homes, hospices and recently even prisons with the purpose of brightening up people's lives. It succeeded as Elske clients loved patting these well behaved dogs.

Tuesday was also an open day for the public with a long table covered with all kinds of items made by clients and volunteers for sale, ranging from coloured spatulas and decorated clothes hangers to tiny wooden houses, knitted rugs and clothes, lavender bags and even card holders in the shape of hedgehogs.

Proceeds go toward funding more visits out, guests coming in and participating and craft supplies.

There is another opportunity to attend an open day on November 18.

The Elske Centre is behind St John's Anglican Church, and open from 10am to 2pm.