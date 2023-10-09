Family members and friends are invited to light a candle in memory of their loved ones.

Following a very old custom known as ‘All Souls’ Day’, St Mary’s Anglican Church in Waipukurau will be holding a special service on Thursday, November 2 at 5.30pm for anyone who wishes to remember those who have died.

This is an opportunity for family members and friends to spend a special time remembering their loved ones and light a candle in remembrance of them.

This short service is open to anyone who has experienced a bereavement, either recently, or many years ago. You don’t have to be a regular church-goer or an Anglican, but St Mary’s offers this invitation to all, especially so that they may share this moving service in the beautiful St Mary’s Church.

The All Souls’s Day service will be held at St Mary’s Anglican Church on St Mary’s Rd in Waipukurau on Thursday, November 2 at 5.30pm. All are welcome.