Jamie Davidson will be competing in the Special Olympics in Berlin.

Jamie Davidson may not quite grasp the magnitude of what lies ahead of him as he joins the New Zealand team on their way to compete in Germany this month.

It’s a trip of a lifetime for Jamie, who will be competing in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

With an estimated 80,000 spectators expected to attend the opening ceremony, Jamie and Team New Zealand are set to captivate a massive audience.

Before reaching their ultimate destination, Jamie and his teammates were in Munich to acclimate themselves to the new surroundings and shake off the remnants of the New Zealand winter.

The journey to Berlin has been a rollercoaster ride for Jamie, who has been encouraged by the overwhelming support and encouragement of the tight-knit Pahīatua community.

Window cleaning with Dove Cottage Property Services.

Preparing the hangi.

Bingo night

The collective efforts and unwavering support from organisations such as Tararua College PTA, Blue Light, Pahīatua Marae, Pahīatua Primary School, Dove Cottage Property Services and Grainhub Ltd, as well as countless individuals involved in the fundraising initiatives - from a bingo night and hangi to raffles - have played a pivotal role in making Jamie’s dream a reality.

The Pahīatua community, renowned for its strong sense of encouragement and togetherness, rallied behind Jamie, ensuring he had the necessary resources and backing to pursue his passion on the international stage.

Regardless of the outcome, the Pahīatua community has one simple request for Jamie: give it your all, embrace every moment, and showcase the spirit of Pahīatua to the world.

Jamie in Bayern Munich's locker room.

As the Special Olympics oath goes, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”



