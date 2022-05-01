Police said there had been a number of cars broken into over one night last week. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke residents are complaining of an upsurge in thefts, especially from motor vehicles, prompting a reminder from police.

Police sergeant Gary McKernon said one person had been arrested in relation to break-ins on several vehicles in town overnight between April 27 and 28.

He said several houses and sheds had been entered as well.

Police conducted a search warrant at an address and recovered some stolen items.

It was believed another person may have been responsible for some of the offending and inquiries were ongoing.

"In the meantime we encourage people to lock their cars, sheds and houses and keep valuables secure," McKernon said.

The local community page on social media also included warnings for people to be extra vigilant when it came to their valuables as there had been a lot of posts on the subject.

Mayor Tracey Collis said she did hold regular meetings with police to monitor crime in town.

"We've got very good CCTV cameras within Dannevirke," she said, which also helped to monitor for any criminal activity.

Some of the complaints on social media were about thefts of smaller items.

Collis said it was a reminder for residents to lock everything up and make sure their valuables weren't visible and that properties were well-secured.

"We want people to feel safe. That's why we've invested in the CCTV."

She said there were times when there appeared to be a spate of thefts but the constant monitoring ensured police could get on top of it to ensure it didn't escalate.

"People need to report it to the police if something is missing. If they see someone suspicious looking in vehicles or around properties, don't hesitate to call.

"That's where we are lucky with Neighbourhood Support and Community Patrol - those sorts of things."

Collis said in comparison to Palmerston North, which had a high rate of car theft, Dannevirke was still doing well.

"We've got a very committed police force to make sure they get on top of that very quickly."