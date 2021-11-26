Something beautiful emerges from dark days

More than 60 people were at the launch of Vania Bailey's Autophagy Skincare. Photo / Indelible

Vania Bailey knows what it's like to be in a very dark place and feel "completely broken".

Four years ago she lost her partner.

"His beautiful soul is no longer here. Gone. Not only was I heartbroken but I became deeply depressed," she said.

"I couldn't understand why life kept going on around me. The sun would rise and the birds would sing. I realised no one was coming to save me. I had to help myself for my daughter's sake," Vania said.

The nationally accredited make-up artist and brow stylist with more than 20 years experience in the beauty industry, needed a distraction, something to focus on.

So she decided to create something beautiful for men and women.

The result is Autophagy Skincare, a beautiful, light facial hydrator made from marine collagen, kawakawa, magnesium, green tea extract, pomegranate and grape seed oil.

"Researching autophagy saved my life as I took on the metaphor of self-renewal, the cleanup process of putting the goodness back in – where inside meets outside.

"It was an empowering and inspirational process that took me four years to perfect," Vania said.

Vania Bailey with her new Autophagy Skincare. Photo / Annalisa

"For me it represents feelings of strength, courage and confidence as well as hope.

"When one deals with hard times in life it starts to show on your skin with signs of dehydration and stress. Autophagy Skincare is a product that you can turn to when life is chaotic.

"I really hope people enjoy this product, I spent a long time researching all the ingredients.

"Please remember whatever you're going through, just hold on, breathe, take step back and start again."

Autophagy is a Greek word which means self-eating.

"Our bodies have this process of autophagy in every cell, it's like our own little doctor that decides to clean up, discard or regenerate.

"There are so many ways to activate autophagy in the body such as sleep, fasting and certain foods that help your body repair the environmental damage.

"I have spent the past four years researching with the help of a dermatologist and a biochemist.

"I've created a unisex skincare product suitable for all ages. It is a light hydrating gel that, when applied, leaves your skin soft and moisturised, without feeling heavy. It also comes with the most refreshing, uplifting fragrance.

"When creating Autophagy, sustainability was front of mind. The tube is recycled sugarcane. It's not a petroleum-based product so it's not adding to that carbon footprint and the box is recycled cardboard, printed with vegetable ink.

"It's a luxury product with quality ingredients at an affordable price.

'I hope Autophagy brings you as much peace and balance as it has brought me."

Vania will be donating a percentage of the sale to the SPCA, helping with animal welfare.

More than 60 people attended the launch on Wednesday night and Vania says she was deeply humbled and incredibly grateful to have such wonderful local support.

For more information go to autophagyskincare.com