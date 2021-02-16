SOL3 MIO postpone Black Barn gig

SOL3 MIO has postponed their performance at Black Barn on Saturday. Photo / File

New Zealand musical trio SOL3 MIO has postponed their performance at Black Barn.

Due to be held on Saturday, the show has been moved to April 2.

A statement released by the band said due to Auckland's move to alert level 3, SOL3 MIO are not able to be together in schedule rehearsals with the production team.

"The rest of the New Zealand tour remains unaffected pending any upcoming Alert Level restrictions," a band spokeswoman said.

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates, but for those who are unable to attend, refund are available via their Moshtix account.

Refunds close on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The band is made up of of Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati.