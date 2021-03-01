Social Cruizers cruise around for Hawke's Bay Air Ambulance Centre

Motorcyclists at the Hawke's Bay Air Ambulance Centre for Social Cruizers NZ's fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

A total of 60 motorcycles rode around town in aid of Social Cruizers NZ's fundraiser for the Hawke's Bay Air Ambulance on Saturday.

The bikes congregated at BP Stortford Lodge in Hastings then left for a ride ending at the air ambulance centre at Napier airport.

Flight members at the base gave the group a tour of the hangar with demonstrations on the loading of patients along with discussions on what the money raised actually is spent on.

A total of $1104.40 was raised for the centre.

A Social Cruizers NZ spokeswoman said it was the third year they had organised this ride as a way of giving back to the local community.