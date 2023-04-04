Snow White a show with charm, colour and humour

A bunch of dwarfs,

With under a week before opening night, things are coming together nicely for the Dannevirke Theatre Company’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Sunday, April 2 was the first dress rehearsal with lighting and sound and the performance lifted as the actors not only believed in their roles but also looked them. It was a very promising launch for a show that is bound to take off as rehearsals intensify and confidence builds.

Anna Howell as the wicked Queen Evilynn strikes an imposing figure in her gorgeous dress and crown and preoccupation with being the most beautiful and Cindy O’Sullivan as Clarissa the Cook provides the humour with her zany antics, while her son Muddles (Reuben Te Huki) lives up to his name as they play hilarious roles together.

Snow White (Tessa Higginson) links the actions well while heartthrob Prince Valiant (Toby Walker) looks and acts the part.

Then there are the dwarfs – Prof, Grouchy, Giggler, Whiffy, Blusher, Daffy and Titch – colourfully attired and mostly new to the stage – the future of the theatre company looks bright.

Performances of pantomimes depend a good deal on the audience interaction and with that, the show will get just the boost it needs. “Oh Yes It Will, Oh No It Won’t, Oh Yes It Will!”

The show opens on April 13 at 7.30pm with performances on April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21 and 22. There will be two matinees for those who prefer an afternoon performance. Tickets can be purchased on iticket.co.nz or the Information Centre.



