Westshore with the Kaweka Range in the background on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A snow warning has been issued for State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō Rd, for Thursday.

The MetService road snow warning is in place from 3pm to 11pm on Thursday for the highway, which winds through the Kaweka Range bordering Hawke’s Bay.

“Snow is forecast to lower to about 500 metres on Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect two to three centimetres of snow to settle on the road,” the warning read.

If the snowfall causes any temporary closures to the road, they will be posted on the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency website.

Rain is also expected on Thursday afternoon in centres such as Wairoa, Napier, Hastings and Waipukurau.

Meanwhile, the mercury almost reached 0C on Wednesday morning at the MetService weather station in Hastings.

The temperature is again forecast to be in the low single digits at that station during the morning on Thursday and Friday.

“MetService is predicting a fittingly wintry feel to the weather this week - with snow, frosts and low temperatures,” a MetService post read.