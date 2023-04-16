Napier Tech Band will draw the crowds on Mother's Day.

Kick off your slippers and hang up those aprons, it’s time for a hoedown.

It’s that time of the year to gather your family and friends and celebrate Mother’s Day - the Napier Tech Band way.

Their next concert is on Sunday, May 14, at the Salvation Army Citadel, Greenmeadows, starting at 2pm. Tickets are just $10 on the door and Eftpos will be available.

“Come and sing along to Surfin’ USA by the Beach Boys and relax to the beautiful harmonies in The Wishing Well. This concert showcases several of our more experienced musicians with a trumpet duet by Christopher Wilson and Cameron Boyle and Short Fantasy on Greensleeves featuring our flautist Mariana Jackson,” says chairwoman and musical band director Theresa Cuthbert.

The Junior Band, conducted by Teresa, has welcomed a number of new musicians recently, filling out the percussion and brass sections.

The Napier Tech Band loves entertaining the public and welcomes new members.

“Their items will include Saxophonic Boogie, highlighting some of our more experienced younger players, and Lowdown Hoedown, sure to get your foot tapping.”

Cameron Boyle makes his conducting debut, leading the Junior Band through Arlington Overture. A Junior Band favourite, Dark Adventure, will be performed by both bands.

“Listen out for the smooth mysterious opening by the clarinets, followed by a section marked Furiously.”

The concert will be conducted by musical director Christopher Wilson, who promises something for everyone.

“So gather a group of friends, their mothers, and enjoy a splendid musical afternoon out. We are always keen to welcome new players to both the Napier Tech Band and the Junior Band,” Theresa says.

If you are interested in joining, email tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or visit https://www.napiertechband.org/ to see some of the recent concerts and to find out more about both bands.