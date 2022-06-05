Smith family extend Mitre 10 Park donations to canoe polo and football field facilities

Mitre 10 Park CEO Jock Mackintosh, left, with long time contributors David Smith, centre, and Brendon Smith, right, at the park's canoe polo facility. Photo / Warren Buckland

A local family is extending its contribution to Mitre 10 Sports Park by committing to funding for the canoe polo and sports field facilities.

Brendon Smith, owner of Pak n' Save Hastings, is contributing a total of about $100,000 a year to support the park with its operations and development.

He said the donations were intended to ensure the whole community could access these kinds of multi-sport facilities.

"I have been happy to continue the arrangement because the Park provides great assets for grassroots sport and that fits well with us. I really enjoy coming down on a Saturday during the winter sports season and see literally thousands of kids using the facilities.

The Smith family, starting with Brendon's father David Smith 13 years ago, have contributed nearly $2 million in funding to the park.

David said he got involved with sponsoring the park in the beginning for the community.

"We get so many people hammering us for sponsorships, but this was something we could invest money in for everybody in Hawke's Bay to use. I am just pleased that Brendon has continued that on."

Mitre 10 Park CEO Jock Mackintosh said funding provided by the Smith family was a major factor in keeping user costs low.

"People don't realise that we only get 15-20 per cent of income from our users. The balance comes from sponsors, trust funding and the Council."

"The Smith family and the Ricketts brothers of Mitre10 are very substantial funders and without them the cost to users would double," he said.

Mackintosh said the now officially named PAK'nSAVE Hastings Canoe polo centre opened in 2020 and is regarded as the best in New Zealand.

It regularly hosts national events, including the New Zealand secondary school champs which took place at the end of March.

He said the sports fields accommodate football, rugby league, rugby and Touch.

The fields attract 50,000 users per annum and have also hosted large events such as Christmas in the Park.