Graduating cadets from left: Tyrone Bird, Logan Blackburn, James Steele, Connor Nicklin, Josh Baker, Jordon King, Rueben Crawford, Xavier Phillips, Will Kerr, Harrison Wilkshire, Sam Twigley, Maz Wisnewski, Callum Shanks and station manager Rob Evans.

Smedley Station has celebrated its cadets’ successes for the 2022 year, which Howard Estate Advisory Board chairman Richard Hilson described as a year of “a few changes at Smedley Station”.

Guest speaker at December’s annual graduation and prizegiving ceremony was Central Hawke’s Bay identity Lon Anderson, and after cadets performed Smedley’s haka Toa Ahuwhenua, graduating cadet Tyrone Bird of Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti presented station manager Rob Evans with a patu carved out of rata wood.

The designs on the patu are Taratara-a-kae, symbolising anything to do with the gathering of food, the rope being an awe made with horse hair from the poututu horses that were broken in by cadets Sam Twigley and Tyrone Bird.

Graduating cadets performing Smedley's haka Toa Ahuwhenua.

Delivering his annual report at the event, Richard Hilson acknowledged Pat Portas, who has retired after 16 years as the Smedley ex-Cadets representative on the Howard Estate Advisory Board and the past 11 as chairman, saying, “Pat has been intrinsically linked to Smedley for nearly five decades, with his wife Joy also making a huge contribution as the other half of Team Portas.

“Pat and Joy were given a fond farewell by the board and Public Trust at an event in the middle of the year. They are not just a hard act to follow, they are simply an impossible act to follow.

“The board welcomed Andy Macklow, chosen by the ex-Cadets to replace Pat and a Smedley cadet himself in 1994/95, and he has made an immediate impression,” Richard said.

During 2022 Smedley also farewelled Roy Fraser, Smedley’s longstanding farm consultant, after 13 years in the role and having overseen some significant growth in the business. This role has now been filled by Garth Neilson-Vold, Sheppard Consulting Ltd, who has high-level consultancy experience and is now a key member of the management team.

Station managers Rob and Jenn Evans with guest speaker Lon Anderson and Howard Estate Advisory Board chairman Richard Hilson.

Last month, the Smedley Foundation entered into a three-year strategic business partnership with AGMARDT, who will be providing significant financial support to help fund staff and/or ex-cadet career, business and personal growth initiatives. The AGMARDT Josiah Howard Scholarship programme will start in 2023.

Richard wished those graduating “good luck with your future careers”, adding “we’ll hopefully see you back sometime soon, or somewhere in the country, making New Zealand tick”.

Graduation and prizegiving results:

Bay Motorcycles Waipukurau Prize for the cadet showing the most interest in, care with, and responsibility with machinery: Kees Tomlinson.

Ag Pro NZ Ltd Prize for the cadet showing the most care with and safety of agrichemicals: Noah McLean.

Kirkpatrick Shearing Prize and H.R.I Schaw Memorial Cup for the cadet judged to be best all round and most willing woolshed worker in handpiece work, wool handling, other woolshed work, and willingness in doing so: Ben Schnell.

Smedley Station Prizes and Boustead Trophies for the most dedicated heading and huntaway dog handlers:

Heading – Maz Wisnewski.

Huntaway – Connor Nicklin.

P & K Wagstaff Prize for the cadet who put in the most effort and dedication to break in a horse: James Steele.

Affco Prize and Ian Solley Memorial Trophy for the second year cadet for top horsemanship: Tyrone Bird.

Deer Industry New Zealand & Brent Norwell Memorial Cup for ability in handling of deer and interest in the production of velvet antler: Angus Gardner.

Paul & Ann Evans Award for the second year cadet with the highest aggregate from the Hawke’s Bay and Central Hawke’s Bay A&P Show Dog Trials: Rueben Crawford.

Ballanace Agri-Nutrients Award for Stockmanship for the second year cadet showing most potential with stock: Maz Wisnewski.

Stephenson Transport Limited Prize for the second year cadet showing good all round general farm skills: Will Kerr.

Stevenson and Taylor Prize for the cadet judged to be the best machinery operator: Aaliyah Lockwood.

Public Trust Tiaki Award for care for people, place and culture, for now and for future generations:

First Year Cadet: Loki Hopkinson.

Second Year Cadet: Logan Blackburn.

Academic and Special Prizes

Beef + Lamb New Zealand / Eastern North Island Farmer Council Prize for the first year cadet who gained top academic marks: Sam Cavanagh.

Vet Services Waipukurau Prize for the second year cadet runner up in academic marks: Connor Nicklin.

Phil Lamason Memorial & Primary Wool Co-Operative Scholarship for the top academic Smedley Cadet undertaking further tertiary education: Josh Baker.

EIT Hawke’s Bay Academic Prize for the second year cadet who gained top academic marks: Tyrone Bird.

Mills Honda & STIHL Shop Waipukurau Prize and Smedley Station Shield for Teamwork for the first and second year cadets who have worked best as a team and have been helpful and effective in their performance of hostel duties: Stirling McKelvie; Jordon King.

John Borrie Shield & Smedley Ex Cadets’ Bridle for the first year cadet who proved to be industrious and most cooperative: Loki Hopkinson.

Farmlands Co-operative Award for the second year cadet judged by the Station Manager to be the most co-operative and improved: James Steele.

Smith Family Team Player Trophy and The Shepherd Prize for the cadet displaying best team player qualities: Sam Twigley.

Affco Prize and Smedley Station Leadership Trophy for the second year cadet who shows the highest qualities of leadership. By secret vote amongst all cadets and Smedley staff: Will Kerr.

Farm IQ Systems and Sheppard Agriculture Emerging Data Farmer Award for the cadet showing willingness and use in Farm IQ: Connor Nicklin.

PGG Wrightson Ltd Handpiece and Kevin Monk Memorial Cup for the first year cadet displaying general excellence and high achievement in farm practice and theory: Ben Schnell.

Affco and the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual Proficiency Award for the second year cadet displaying all round excellence: Maz Wisnewski.

2023 Rabobank Bursaries:

Rabobank funded bursaries are awarded to graduating cadets going on to undertake agricultural diploma and degree courses at either Lincoln or Massey universities.

2023 bursary: Josh Baker.







