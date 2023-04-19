Auctioneers call for takers on an item at a Smallholders auction in 2017.

Auctioneers call for takers on an item at a Smallholders auction in 2017.

There’ll be bits and bobs and all sorts at the PGG Wrightson Smallholders auction next month.

The real estate arm of the company will be sponsoring the event, which is being held on Saturday, May 13 at the A&P Showgrounds.

Manager Bec Adie said it was the company’s way of giving back to the community.

Two staff from the livestock division of the company would also be helping out by coming down to do the auctioneering.

The annual event has been running for about 10 years, although it had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

Entries for the auction can be anything from small livestock and poultry to machinery and assorted items, including furniture and fencing materials.

Spokesman Terry Hynes said people could bring in almost anything they wanted, from farm equipment to the kitchen sink.

He said the poultry section was getting to be quite big, as well as the pig section, but cattle would not be part of the auction.

Those wanting to bring in items could start doing so from 3pm on Friday, May 12, but any animals had to be brought in on Saturday, with gates opening at 7.30am.

Items would be sold on commission, with the proceeds from the commissions and gate takings divided equally between Dannevirke Lions Club and the A&P Association.

The auction starts at 10.30am and entry is by gold coin donation.