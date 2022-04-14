Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Small Halls music shows receives $250,000 Innovation Fund grant

3 minutes to read
The Wellington Sea Shanty Society putting on a rambunctious show at Kairakau Camping Ground hall for the Small Hall Sessions in January. Photo / Supplied

The Wellington Sea Shanty Society putting on a rambunctious show at Kairakau Camping Ground hall for the Small Hall Sessions in January. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

The Small Hall Sessions, bringing live music to community halls across rural Hawke's Bay, have been given a huge Government-funded boost.

Manatū Taonga the Ministry for Culture and Heritage has granted $250,910 through its innovation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.