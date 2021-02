A weak earthquake near Wairoa was felt across the North Island. Photo / Supplied

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake in northern Hawke's Bay was felt around the region.

The earthquake struck 40km north of Napier near Wairoa at 12.42am on Tuesday at a depth of 31km.

A total of 241 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet, from as far north as Auckland and as far south as Wellington, with 14 saying it was a moderate shake, 95 light and 132 weak.