Slips, rare October snow warning for Napier-Taupō Rd

A large slip has also closed Special Purpose Road 38 at Mokau, which is expected to remain closed for at least a few days. Photo Supplied

Keep an eye out for a rare dusting of October snow on the Napier-Taupō Rd early on Thursday morning.

MetService released a road snowfall warning on Wednesday morning forecasting snow showers will affect State Highway 5, Napier-Taupō Rd, overnight Wednesday and early Thursday.

The warning said one to two centimetres of snow may accumulate about 300 metres above sea level.

MetService Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the snow could even fall as low as 200 metres above sea level on Thursday.

"It's quite unusual that we see snow down to these levels at this time of year," he said.

He said it was likely that the snow would affect some other high roads around that area as well and travellers should carefully plan their routes.

"It's probably safer just to stay put and wait until the snow event at those higher elevations blows over," Corrigan said.

"Many places are still looking at snow affecting them on Friday, but the sea level will be a little bit higher than on Thursday."

The Napier-Taupō road, State Highway 5, is expected to see snow showers overnight Wednesday and into Thursday according to MetService. Photo / NZME

He said the temperature high was expected to be about 10 or 11 degrees Celsius in Napier, Hastings and Wairoa on Thursday, although the southerly wind chill will make it feel even colder.

He said the forecast daytime high of 10 C for Hastings was going to be well below what is expected for the daytime high in the first week of October.

"At this time of year on average we are expecting the daytime high to be 18.9 degrees."

Waka Kotahi have also warned travellers of a drop out on State Highway 2, north of Raupunga, due to severe weather damage on Wednesday morning.

An update on Waka Kotahi's website about 6.45am on Wednesday said the highway was under temporary traffic lights with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place about 5.5km north of Raupunga.

Waka Kotahi said road users are advised to take extra care and expect delays when travelling through the area.

It's understood those visiting Waikaremoana via Murupara will have to detour via Gisborne or Taupo.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council noted on their Hawke's Bay trails website that high rainfall the last few weeks had caused significant damage to trails in the region, with recent rain expected to exacerbate the problem.

The website advised walkers to avoid or use extreme caution on the Tukituki Loop Waimarama Rd section beside Te Mata Peak due to water scouring damage and slips.

The website also advised of damage and surface flooding on the Puketapu Loop, Water Ride and Wineries Ride trails.

"Water scoured or rutted sections of trails mean you might have a fall, if you ride over them. If not confident please dismount and walk for your safety," the website said.

"As soon as it dries out our team will be out there fixing the trails."