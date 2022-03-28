Slip sparks Napier-Wairoa highway closure - again

Flooding which closed State Highway 2 south of Wairoa last week - one of many incidents blocking the road in a week of closures. Photo / Supplied

Flooding which closed State Highway 2 south of Wairoa last week - one of many incidents blocking the road in a week of closures. Photo / Supplied

A large slip has closed the Napier-Wairoa road again as Hawke's Bay battles its longest storms in many years.

National state highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the closure just before 10, saying there had been a large slip with fallen trees near the State Highway 2 intersection with Waihua Valley Rd, between Raupunga and Wairoa.

It came less than half an hour after the agency had warned of the need to take care in the area.

The NZTA said crews were on-site and working to clear the road as fast as possible on what was at least the sixth day of closures for the State Highway 2 route, a southern lifeline to Wairoa, Gisborne and the east coast.

The road was first closed, by slips and flooding in various places in the storm last Wednesday and was reopened on Friday, but has since been closed again several times.

It's thought to be the most extensive impact on the highway since Cyclone Bola in March 1988, but national weather agency MetService is warning it's not over yet, posting a further Heavy Rain Watch for the Gisborne and Wairoa districts, through until 6pm tonight.

Motorists were being asked to "take care and expect the unexpected," and Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Jaclyn Hankin said that with the ground still saturated from the floods last week, heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"The road has not yet been repaired after last week's floods in many locations on the network," she said. "There are signs, cones and temporary speed limits in many places, while we work through the most badly affected areas, so please drive carefully."

In areas north and inland from Wairoa, there had by 8am today been 26mm of rain at Aniwaniwa in Te Urewera, on top of 421mm in the last seven days, there had been 63mm at Pukeorapa Station inland from Nuhaka after 643mm in the last week, and 34mm at Ruakituri after 427mm in the last week, according to Hawke's Bay Regional Council on-line figures.

Closer to Napier there had been 23mm at Te Pohue, following 225mm in the previous seven days.