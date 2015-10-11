Slap throws spotlight on final

Referee Shane Foster and touch judges discuss the players' poor behaviour. Photo / Warren Buckland

A league match was called off early after a player slapped the touch judge.

The Hawke's Bay premier club rugby league grand final between MAC Pacific Warriors and the Pirate Panthers at Bill Matthewson Park on Saturday was called off five minutes early after a number of ugly punch ups, with the assault on the official the final straw.

A number of players now face disciplinary action after the scrappy final which was won by Panthers 42-6.

MAC player-coach Setu Kereti asked referee Shane Foster to call the game off early when the game got out of hand.

Police were called to the ground but the players involved had already left.

At least three Warriors were cited by spectators for throwing punches.

Competition organiser Mike Tamati said his board would meet today to discuss the incident and decide on a further course of action.

He will receive a full report from the officials and will also contact New Zealand Rugby League.

While one touch judge was following play, the other was struck, Mr Tamati said.

Panthers coach Wallace Sullivan said the incident "took the sting out" of his teams celebrations.

"We wanted to end at the full time whistle not the 75th minute, it's pretty disappointing to have this happen," Mr Sullivan said.

"I think there was a bit of frustration on their part at the big margin."

"It happened on the other side of the field to me but I've been told that the touch judge got slapped."

Mr Sullivan said he would like to see Hawke's Bay Rugby League "put their foot down" to make sure things like this don't happen again.

"It's hard enough to get referees as it is and this doesn't help the cause, I'd like to see some action taken," Mr Sullivan said. Despite the nasty finish, Mr Sullivan was very proud of his side for winning a second consecutive title.