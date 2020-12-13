Six60 lead singer takes to stage at Black Barn as band holiday in Hastings

Six60 band members Eli Paewai, Chris Mac, Matiu Walters, Ji Fraser and Marlon Gerbes on top of Te Mata Peak. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi band Six60 spent the weekend in Hawke's Bay discovering Hastings ahead of their January concert.

Lead singer Matiu Walters also made a surprise appearance with Drax Project at Black Barn on Saturday night.

Walters sang Drax Project's hit song Catching Feelings, which features Six60.

The band went to Black Barn for wine-tasting and lunch, were serenaded by the Kahurangi music group on top of Te Mata Peak and cycled the coastal wine trail through Te Awanga.

They also visited Rush Munros, Hastings Distillers and Brave Brewing.

Six60 are back in Hastings January 23 for their concert at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.