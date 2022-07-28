Six vehicles in one night stolen in Napier and Hastings

One of six vehicles stolen overnight on Wednesday in Napier and Hastings was found dumped in Armour Pl, Onekawa, Napier. Photo / Google Maps

A group was spotted fleeing from a dumped vehicle - one of six reported stolen on Wednesday night.

A police spokeswoman said four vehicles were reported stolen from Hastings and two from Napier.

Of those, the spokeswoman said one had been dumped on Armour Pl, Onekawa, as of Wednesday morning.

"Four people were seen fleeing the scene after dumping the vehicle, but were not located," she said.

The spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing.

Police are also investigating a car that was on fire in Awatoto early Thursday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters arrived about 1am and had left by 1.36am.

A police spokeswoman said the car was on Waitangi Rd, outside the Ravensdown Napier Works.

A vehicle was also reported stolen from Hastings and found dumped with another, unclaimed vehicle overnight Tuesday.

"Police received a report of a vehicle being stolen on Tudor Ave, Mayfair, at some stage overnight," a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"The car was found overnight dumped on Elwood Rd with another vehicle - at this stage a theft in relation to the second vehicle doesn't appear to have been reported so we don't have information on where it occurred."

"At this early stage the case is being assessed."

The police spokeswoman said on Thursday that it was unclear at this stage whether the thefts were linked in any way.

Eastern District police said 30 thefts of tools from vehicles have been reported in the area in the past three months.

Hawke's Bay Senior Constable Pehi Potaka said officers find tools regularly but most have not been engraved or the serial numbers recorded so cannot be returned to their owners.

"If your tools can't be identified, we can't get them back to you and we can't hold the offenders responsible," Potaka said.

A police spokeswoman said the most commonly targeted vehicles for thefts were Mazda Demios.

The spokeswoman said car owners should:



• Ensure your vehicle is locked, and all valuable items removed or concealed from view when you are not with it.

• If possible, park in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park in a well-lit, busy area.

• Anti-theft devices are available for vehicles and trailers that will help prevent theft.