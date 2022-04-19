The travelling team. From left: Seamus Daly (head coach), Maggie Grimshaw, Taine Murray, Finn Yarrall and Anthony Harlen. Photo / Supplied

A young and hungry team of six Hawke's Bay boxers will compete at the New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships in Whanganui this week.

While they will be representing the whole of Hawke's Bay at the national tournament, which was originally scheduled for October 2021, all six fighters are from the Hastings Giants Boxing Academy.

Academy founder and Hawke's Bay Boxing Association head coach Craig McDougall said they have a very strong junior club, and he hopes that will transfer to a senior club in years to come.

"We're definitely excited about (the six boxers competing) because it's that new wave of young ones coming through," he said.

The team includes two reigning national champions in McDougall's son Hadley and Jett Varcoe, who was named boxer of the tournament at the 2020 event.

Maggie Grimshaw (17) and Renee Doole (15) will become the first female boxers to represent Hawke's Bay in their bouts.

They carry good form into the nationals, having both won their divisions at the 2022 South Island Novice Championships in March.

Woodford House's Grimshaw secured a close win over Montana Potter of Rangiora Boxing in the women's 66kg youth division.

Grimshaw and Potter were both busy throughout an even first two rounds before the 17-year-old dug deep to force an eight count late in the deciding third.

Doole, of Karamu High School, won a unanimous decision over Papanui Boxing Club's Jett Anderson to claim the women's 60kg junior title.

The 15-year-old showed a lot of class, befitting her family's pedigree - brother Patrick also boxed for Giants while her father Chad boxed for Hastings when he was young.

Meanwhile, rounding out the nationals team are senior boxer Failuaga Failuaga, who fought in the New Zealand Commonwealth Games trials, and youngster Harvey Madden.

McDougall said there will be more tournaments for all of them and others as Hawke's Bay Boxing builds toward the 2022 national championships in October.

He said the 2026 Commonwealth Games are a legitimate goal for some of the high school age fighters as they get older and more experienced.

"Dave Nyika won a gold medal as a 19-year-old, is there any reason that if we make a plan now, that couldn't be on the cards?" McDougall said.

Hastings Giants are looking to create a stronger high performance pathway as their facility at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park gets closer to opening later this year.

But McDougall said the club will retain its primary focus on community and social issues.

"One of the key things for us is we could have someone brand new (to boxing), even with a couple of life challenges, sitting alongside people that are national champions in the same classes," he said.

"We'll never stop balancing that because that's what makes up our community."