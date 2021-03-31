Sister 'humbled' at massive muster for lost brother Reid O'Leary's birthday

Keady O'Leary (left) Noeline Lamont, Eden O'Leary, Terry Lamont, Tyla O'Leary and Karen O'Leary prepare for the Run for Reido event with about 120 joggers. Photo / Warren Buckland

About 120 joggers with a purpose descended on Hastings for the Run for Reido suicide awareness run this week.

A mix of family and friends of Reid "Reido" O'Leary ran 5km to commemorate what would have been his 22nd birthday on Monday.

The popular local mechanic took his own life one month before Christmas last year.

Following the tragedy, 20-year-old younger sister Eden O'Leary came up with the idea to run a 5km awareness fundraiser on her only brother's birthday, March 29, with all proceeds going to the Mental Health Foundation.

A groundswell of support saw her initial goal of raising $1000 quickly surpassed, with the total on the day of the run reaching $22,000.

Eden O'Leary's fundraising drive following her brother's suicide has now raised over $22,000. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We raised $22,000 in your name on your 22nd birthday," Eden said in a tribute piece to her brother.

She said Monday's turnout "shocked and humbled" her. "It showed me how loved Reid was and how many people around are prepared to stand up and fight the fight against mental health."

Where to get help

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7) lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline.

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202