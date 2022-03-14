Sir Graeme Avery accorded 'legend' status by F.A.W.C!

Sir Graeme Avery - the inaugural F.A.W.C! Hawke's Bay Legend. Photo / Supplied

Sir Graeme Avery.

Philanthropist, founder and father of much that is good in Hawke's Bay, and now, he's a genuine F.A.W.C! legend.

Sir Graeme – along with fellow Legend nominees Sam and Mary Orton, Kate Radburnd, Jeremy Rameka and Kim Thorp – were meant to have been honoured at an event on the opening night of Summer F.A.W.C! at The Old Church.

Covid quashed that, but Sir Graeme's legendary status was announced by Hawke's Bay Tourism, in conjunction with Cuisine Magazine, this week.

His contribution to Hawke's Bay's reputation as New Zealand's premier food and wine destination saw him accorded the honour, which comes with an award made by traditional Māori carver Phil Belcher.

Sam and Mary Orton, Kate Radburnd, Jeremy Rameka and Kim Thorp also received pounamu carvings made by Belcher.

Sir Graeme was honoured and thrilled.

"The award reflects the support of all the great people I have worked with in establishing the Hawke's Bay Food Group, Hawke's Bay Wine Country Tourism, the New Zealand Food and Wine Tourism Marketing Network, and Sileni winery and visitor centre.

Sir Graeme also co-founded Sileni Estates winery and was a founder of the acclaimed Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, which was instrumental in mobilising the national farmers' market movement.

He also led the formation of the original Hawke's Bay Wine Country Tourism Association and has worked informally with Ngati Kahungnunu on potential projects.

Hawke's Bay Tourism established the award to honour visionaries who have helped shape "Food and Wine Country".

The six finalists and eventual winner were chosen by a panel that comprised Sarah Meikle, Chief Executive of Wellington Culinary Events Trust, Kelli Brett, Editor at Cuisine Magazine, and George Hickton, Chairman of Hawke's Bay Tourism.

It was difficult to name just one 'legend' for the inaugural award, says Kelli Brett of Cuisine Magazine.

"Each and every one of our finalists have made a lasting, momentous impact on the landscape of food tourism – not just in Hawke's Bay, but across New Zealand," says Brett.

"By creating this award, Hawke's Bay Tourism have recognised that the people behind what we cook, eat and drink are the true drivers of the New Zealand food and drink story and a super-important ingredient in the mix.

"They are the movers and shakers that have led their communities, inspiring and motivating the good people of their towns to step up, collaborate and get involved.''

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton says the award will become a regular component within the Summer F.A.W.C! festival.

"We hope to recognise those people whose talent and hard work have contributed to this delicious landscape that we have the pleasure to work within today."

The award finalists were nominated for their extensive work and talent, with written nominations saying:

- For Sam & Mary Orton: "Where we are heading now – celebrating Hawke's Bay's growers and producers outdoors under some sort of shade with a glass of wine in one hand and a delicious bite-sized something in the other – all started with Orton."

- For Kate Radburnd: "Kate works hard every day to lead, inspire and advocate for Hawke's Bay and the wine industry. I can think of no better person to be acknowledged as a Hawke's Bay Legend."

- For Jeremy Rameka: "In creating Pacifica all those years ago, Jeremy also reminded us of our special place in the world, and his food always reflects that."

- And for Kim Thorp: "A true pioneer with the establishment of Black Barn and its wine, food and accommodation offerings that are of supreme quality."