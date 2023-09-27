Ashley Bloomfield officially opened the Springhill Centre's Vocational Wing on Wednesday, the last stage of refurbishments to future-proof the residential addiction treatment centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ashley Bloomfield officially opened the Springhill Centre's Vocational Wing on Wednesday, the last stage of refurbishments to future-proof the residential addiction treatment centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

The long-awaited completion of the third and final stage of redevelopment at the Springhill Centre in Napier means a crucial service for treating addiction has been future-proofed.

The new Vocational Wing of the residential addiction treatment centre was opened by Sir Ashley Bloomfield in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The last chapter in this redevelopment journey began with the demolition of a two-storey, 106-year-old building formerly known as the Bethany Birthing Unit where the new kitchen, dining and lounge facilities now sit.

The two stages of redevelopment before that involved a residential unit in 2014 and the refurbishment of the therapy and consulting rooms in 2017.

Bloomfield, former director general of health during the Covid pandemic and currently a professor in the Public Policy Impact Institute at the University of Auckland, was born in the old Napier Hospital and spent the first six years of his life in Maraenui.

“My grandfather retired as a constable out in Bayview and my uncle and cousin still live here,” Bloomfield told attendees of the opening.

“My other grandparents, my father’s parents on the Bloomfield side, lived in Nuffield Ave in Marewa very close by so I know this area very well.”

He told Hawke’s Bay Today he had a connection to Springhill, having been born in Napier and having unveiled a plaque at Springhill in 2008 celebrating the centre becoming a smoke-free space.

“One of the things I have been involved in throughout my career is non-communicable diseases and harmful use of alcohol and drug use as well as tobacco use are all areas I have been interested in during my career,” Bloomfield said.

“I am very interested in the prevention side of it. It is about how you prevent harm in the first place, but for people who do have addictions, it is making sure you have a range of really good services people can access.”

He said he isn’t currently teaching his students about addiction specifically.

“Most of my work in teaching is broadly around population health, but also about leadership.”

He said in his opening speech he wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the leadership shown by all involved in getting the new facilities built.

“Springhill has made a difference in the lives of many people. Not just those who have been residents of have attended programmes here but their whānau, their community and of course those involved with the mahi of the trust.”

Phil Ryan, chairman of the Hawke’s Bay Addiction Centre Trust, told the audience during his speech the build had been difficult from the beginning.

“We have endured the spring at the back of the property being breached and flooding the foundation, Covid interruptions, supply shortages, labour shortages, numerous other delays and weather disruptions,” Ryan said.

“However, none of this compares to the difficulties our residents face when they embark on their journeys of recovery.

“We acknowledge your pain and your past and we look forward with hope that this new building and the programme run by Te Whatu Ora will help aid your recovery and lead to a positive future.”

Ryan told Hawke’s Bay Today the trustees felt the facility had now been future-proofed.

“It means we have got a community asset that will last many, many decades to come.”

A plaque recognising long-standing trustees Dr Tim Bevin and Erica Toomey and a plaque recognising Jan Williams, a significant benefactor of the facility, and trustee of 35 years Frank Darroch were both also unveiled at the ceremony.

