Conal Coad (centre) will be returning to tutor at nex year's Singing School. Photo / Mat Boutet

Get your voices ready - the Singing School is returning to Hawke's Bay next year.

Leading New Zealand and Australian tutors will be back to teach aspiring young singers from January 11-21.

Singing School is a well-established summer school founded in Hawke's Bay in 1980. It provides young singers with an intensive school where they can gain new skills in classical and musical theatre styles, as well as the crossover style, which is now in demand for performances.

Masterclasses and ensemble classes also prepare the singers to perform in popular concerts.

"We are optimistic that we can provide an exciting school for the voices of the future and I'm really excited about the tutors who will be coming," Singing School Trust chairwoman Helen Walker said.

Leading the school are artistic directors Christine Douglas OAM, opera performer, trainer and director from Australia, and Mark W. Dorrell, renowned international musical director.

They have set the theme of the school as Breaking Barriers - breaking through the Covid slump, and also any barriers the singers may experience in their voices and performances.

"Some of the tutors we'll have at the school are specialists in teaching younger voices and trans voices. All students will show what they've learned when they perform in the popular concerts that Hawke's Bay audiences have always enjoyed," Walker said.

The Singing School Trust had to cancel the 2021 school due to the Covid restrictions around travel, mask use and class numbers.



Applications for Singing School 2023 are open until September 1, and full details are on the school website singingschool.org.nz