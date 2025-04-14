The Silver Ferns are set to play in Napier for the first time since losing to the England Roses at the Pettigrew Green Arena in 2017. Photo / Paul Taylor

For the first time in eight years, the Silver Ferns will play an international test in Hawke’s Bay this September.

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Silver Ferns’ international test schedule for 2025, with the national side hosting two major series against the South Africa Proteas and the Australian Diamonds.

The Ferns will first welcome the Proteas, contesting for the Taini Jamison Trophy, a three-match series taking place across New Zealand, including one in Napier on September 24 at Pettigrew Green Arena.

This will be the first time the Silver Ferns have played in Hawke’s Bay since their 46-49 loss to the English Roses in September 2017 in that year’s Taini Jamison Trophy series. The Ferns went on to win that series two games to one.

Other matches in the latest series will be played in Auckland and Invercargill.