Silver Ferns to play in Hawke’s Bay for first time since 2017

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The Silver Ferns are set to play in Napier for the first time since losing to the England Roses at the Pettigrew Green Arena in 2017. Photo / Paul Taylor

For the first time in eight years, the Silver Ferns will play an international test in Hawke’s Bay this September.

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Silver Ferns’ international test schedule for 2025, with the national side hosting two major series against the South Africa Proteas and the Australian Diamonds.

The Ferns will first welcome the Proteas, contesting for the Taini Jamison Trophy, a three-match series taking place across New Zealand, including one in Napier on September 24 at Pettigrew Green Arena.

This will be the first time the Silver Ferns have played in Hawke’s Bay since their 46-49 loss to the English Roses in September 2017 in that year’s Taini Jamison Trophy series. The Ferns went on to win that series two games to one.

Other matches in the latest series will be played in Auckland and Invercargill.

The Silver Ferns will then shift their focus to the Constellation Cup against transtasman rivals, the Australian Diamonds.

The first two matches of the four-test series will be played in Australia, before New Zealand hosts the final two matches in Hamilton and Christchurch.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua is looking forward to the challenges that await her team.

“South Africa is an ever-improving side, and these matches will be a great test for us as we continue to build our squad depth and combinations,” Taurua said.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was a great opportunity for fans across the country to get behind the Silver Ferns.

“It’s always special to see the Ferns play in front of their home crowd, and we know our netball community will be out in force to support them,” she said.

Ticketing details for both series will be released in the coming months, with tickets going on sale in June.

