Shut-down Pan Pac kiln dismantled at Whirinaki Mill near Napier

The mothballed thermally modified timber kiln now being dismantled at Pan Pac Forest Products' Whirinaki Mill, north of Napier. Photo / Supplied

A kiln built as part of a controversial $2.5 million thermal timber-modification process at Pan Pac Forest Products' Whirinaki Mill near Napier is being dismantled without ever being put into commercial use.

The company's investment in the new process was announced in 2014 but was soon troubled over concerns about the emission of toxic gases in testing the new kiln and a secondary burner.

Early in 2016, four workers required medical treatment amid fears of dangerous exposure to toxic emissions of formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, formic acid, acetic acid, methanol and terpenes.

Worker members of First Union went on strike, staff and contractors were provided with a written reference for doctors if they suspected symptoms, and there were also fears for State Highway 2 residents of the area, who had held meetings to discuss the issue.

Ultimately, government workplace health and safety agency WorkSafe determined the use of the kiln and burner could only be used for testing and Pan Pac decided it would be shut down and dismantled.

New PPFP managing director Tony Clifford confirmed this week: "We are dismantling the kiln due to historic operational issues. The asset is surplus and we need some of the area for other operational functions."

But, reaffirming earlier confidence in the demand for the new added-value TMT product, he said the company believes it has "significant potential", and it is "still considering our options".