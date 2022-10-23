Pania Surfcasting Club running the Kahawhai Surfcasting competition in sunny weather along Pacific Beach, Napier, on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A showery cold snap will put the brakes on Hawke's Bay's rush towards summer, but only briefly.

Monday capped the end of a long weekend stunner with the best day of the lot, temperatures hitting 24 degrees Celsius in Napier and Hastings by lunchtime.

But MetService meteorologist John Law said showers would likely hamper the start of the day on Tuesday, as a southerly whipped along the coast, dropping temperatures back to their mid teens.

Law said the predominate weather across New Zealand would then resume coming from the west, where the Ruahine and Kaweka ranges protect the region from the worst, for the next few days.

"Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, generally things are looking pretty good," Law said.

"You should be in for a pretty dry spell of weather. It is just showers to watch out for as we go through."

He said wet weather could return again towards the end of the week around Saturday and blustery conditions were possible around Friday and Saturday.

Cherry blossom trees near a burn off in Hastings on Monday. A brief colder showery spell with give way to much warmer temperatures across Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said Hawke's Bay's twin cities could expect highs of 15C on Tuesday and temperatures as low as 7C overnight heading into Wednesday.

But people could expect to see temperatures back in the 20s during the day from Wednesday onwards and overnight temperatures around 13C to 14C.

He said Napier and Hastings would have the warmest temperatures, while Wairoa could be a degree or so cooler.

The drier conditions have been just what the doctor ordered for many in the region who've faced a winter and spring of near-record wet.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council announced on its Hawke's Bay Trails Facebook page that drier conditions would allow their teams to fix damage to trails in the region from the "extraordinary wet spring".

Water scouring on the Puketapu loop section of the Water Ride and near Bridge Pā school on the Wineries Ride has been fixed.

Still to come is resilience work for the Waimārama/Te Mata off-road section of the Landscapes Ride and underpass scouring near Waiohiki Marae on the Water Ride.