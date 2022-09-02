Shootout deciders for Napier schools in home tournament

Napier Girls' High School hockey players Lily Tarant and Ada Bond hug goalkeeper Hanna Livingstone after the 9-8 penalty shootout against Iona College. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two Napier schools have featured in some of the most dramatic matches at two major schools sports tournaments.

It was 0-0 at fulltime in a Federation Cup and Marie Fry Trophy girls hockey bottom 16 playoff between Napier Girls' High School and Havelock North's Iona College, at Park Island, on Thursday.

The result had to be decided by a penalty shootout, which Napier won 9-8 to head for a Friday afternoon Marie Fry Trophy match against against Hamilton school St Paul's Collegiate.

But they found you can't win them all, when losing a shootout 2-3 in that semifinal, which was also 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

A few hundred metres away on Friday morning, Napier Boys' High School claimed the Bowl for the bottom 16 championship at the Lotto Premier boys football tournament, with an 8-7 penalty shootout win over Christ's College, after it was 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

The major-title Federation Cup hockey final at 1pm on Saturday will be an all-Christchurch affair, after St Margaret's beat Auckland school St Curthbert's 4-2 in one semifinal and Christchurch GHS beat Wairarapa College 2-0 in the other.

Back at the football, Lindisfarne College, the only other Hawke's Bay team, was playing an 11th-12th playoff, and the Lotto Premier title final was being decided between Tauranga Boys' College and Hutt International Boys, who each won 1-0 in respective semifinals against St Paul's Collegiate and Wellington's Scots College.

Rugby

Hastings Boys' High School exited the race for a successful defence in the National Under 15 Invitational Rugby Tournament in Christchurch on Thursday when beaten 28-27 by Auckland school Westlake BHS, of Auckland, in a semifinal.

Hastings schools Lindisfarne and St John's were both beaten on Thursday in the eight-team Lindisfarne College Under 15 tournament in Hastings. Lindisfarne was beaten 21-10 by Whanganui Collegiate and St John's 32-22 by Wairarapa school Rathkeale College. In other matches King's College, of Auckland, beat St Peter's and St John's Hamilton beat New Caledonie 42-17.

On Friday, Lindisfarne beat New Caledonie 14-7, but St John's Hastings was beaten 79-0 by King's. St Peter's beat Rathkeale 52-7 and St John's Hamilton beat Whanganui Collegiate beat 46-29.

The tournament finishes on Saturday.