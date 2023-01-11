Shires wrap up centennial year winning Christmas Lights

Champion Business, Shires Window.

The For Homes Christmas Lights Competition lit up the neighbourhoods once again in 2022 with seven businesses competing and ten residences being decorated in the suburbs.

In the Business House competition, both the judges and the public were in agreement choosing Shires as the most spectacular display.

Peter Patel said he really looks forward to decorating the shop each year even though it is a busy time of the year. He said he wanted to make it a special display because the family was celebrating its centenary and he had borrowed some of the lighting from their birthday celebration in the town hall earlier in the year to decorate the shop interior.

This year he had to decorate twice because a burglar smashed the window to get at the St John Charity box inside, soon after he had put up the display.

Public Choice, 2 Manila St.

Other place-getters by public vote were Second - KB Ford and Third – New Vision Hair and Day Spa.

Out in the suburbs, the Decorated Houses could be seen from some distance and a number of the hosts dressed up and even offered visitors Christmas treats.

The un-co-operative weather did not make viewing desirable on too many nights but the hosts reported flows of up to 200 on the busiest nights and the bus trip was full on Monday evening.

The winner of the public vote was Dave and Anna Reid at 2 Manila St, its spectacular reindeer and sleigh attracted visitors inside to see the many stunning Christmas decorations.

Judge's Choice, 3 Guinane Street.

The winner of the judge’s vote was Terry and Julie Walker at 3 Guinane St once again the elevated site showing off its 30,000 lights and the large Father Christmas which unfortunately kept filling with water.

There were many other spectacular displays the product of weeks of research and purchases online plus days of construction.

Everyone has to start somewhere and the New Entrant winner was the Coker Family in 2 Mathew St.

For the record, house results were: Best new entrant: 2A Mathew St

Public vote 3rd place: 36 Trafalgar Street, 2nd place: 3 Guinane Street 1st place: 2 Manila St

Mystery Judges 3rd place: 2 Manila Street, 2nd place: 17 King Street,1st place: 3 Guinane St

For Homes was delighted to again receive lots of entries in the Christmas colouring competition in which the winners were:

5 years & under - Mackenzie Rankin; 6-10 years winner: Izzy Ineson-Finnie and 11 years & over: Ryan Boblea.

None of this would have been possible without For Homes as the main organiser and the sponsors – Scanpower, Chris Cave, Bush Telegraph, For Homes, Joy Raffaelli.



