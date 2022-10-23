The Shires team today.

(Abridged from "The Land That Fed Us" by Prabha Kanti Budhia)

When Chhibabhai Pancha (Chhiba Patel) set foot in New Zealand at the age of 16 in 1918, from India, he set in motion a series of events which has culminated in Shires Fruit And Vegetable Market celebrating its centenary in Dannevirke over Labour weekend.

Current co-owners Peter and Suresh Patel believe the business is the longest-running fruit and vegetable shop in New Zealand and are rightly proud to celebrate its longevity.

This includes sponsoring the recent New Zealand Indian Sports Association Golf Tournament held in Dannevirke which attracted 100 entries and the forthcoming Christmas Parade as well as setting up a display of family history in the Gallery of History opening on Labour weekend and running through to the New Year.

This series of events nearly did not happen as Bill was destined for Fiji to begin a new life but after docking in Auckland in transit and gaining residency because he could write his name in English he decided to stay.

Even then, Dannevirke was not a destination of choice. After labouring for four years to raise a little money to start a business, in 1922 he was on a train heading for Wairoa to look at a shop when it stopped in Dannevirke.

After a walk over to a nearby hotel, a chat with locals and Bill discovered a suitable building that had survived the 1917 fire, on the corner of High and Gordon streets, and deciding it was closer to the Wellington markets - he signed the lease.

Because of some racism against immigrants, Bill took on the name Bill Shire as "shire" meant county or group and his business became W. Shire and Co.

Bill Shire in his shop.

Bill Shire was an astute person, very clever and possessing great business acumen. He had known and planned exactly what he wanted to do and soon proved this when he opened two more shops in Dannevirke which traded as Patel Bros.

He worked very hard travelling by train to Wellington and Auckland weekly to obtain the freshest produce, setting up a reputation for quality goods with the logos "Fresh is Best" and "Quality and Service at a reasonable price".

He related very well with the locals, even learning to speak te reo, frequently helping locals financially, and supporting local causes, like horticultural societies, his engaging demeanour and good nature earned huge local respect.

He expanded beyond Dannevirke with shops in Levin, Masterton, Waipawa, Waipukurau, Wairoa, Taihape, Pahiatua and Hunterville in the late 1920s and early 1930s, surviving both the Depression and World War II reasonably well before selling all his shops beyond Dannevirke in the1950s and 1960s after 30 years trading to focus on the local business.

In the mid-1960s, the remaining two shops in Dannevirke he merged into his "forever shop" on its present site, calling the business W. Shire and Son.

When Bill left India at 16 he also left behind his child bride Hansiben whom he brought to New Zealand in 1928, but missing her home, she went back soon after. Bill visited her many times and in 1948 she returned to Dannevirke to live permanently with their four children.

Hansiben and the children worked in the shop and accompanied Bill to the markets, learning the business so there would be succession.

Bill Shire passed away in 1979 leaving the business in the hands of Chuni, Peter and Suresh. Chuni passed away in 2006, with Peter and Suresh becoming the owners.

In the 43 years since Bill passed away, the next generations of owners have kept Bill Shire's legacy alive, maintaining his philosophies of fresh quality produce at a reasonable price, supporting and interacting with the community.

The Mother's Day Earthquake in May 1990 meant the old shop had to be rebuilt and the entire family had an input into its design resulting in a very functional environment to work in and for customers to browse and buy now called Shires Fruit and Vege Market.

Suresh still goes to the markets, but this time by truck and only to Palmerston North three times a week. He admits there have been huge changes over time, the most common product sold in his grandfather's day – potatoes – being replaced by broccoli in 2022, dozens of different fruits and vegetables – just about any kind available in any season due to imports, rising costs due to Covid and fuel prices.

He admits recent times have presented their challenges with the lockdown a major problem, mostly solved by the $30 fruit and vege boxes. Due to the loyalty of his customers and the current inflation he tries to counter as much as possible, by slashing prices to almost cost, keeping alive his grandfather's philosophy. Shires has six fulltime, loyal staff and confidence in the future.

They must be doing something right. In 2020 Suresh received a Queen's Service Medal for all his involvement in the community and sports and in 2022 Shires Fruit and Vege Market won the New Zealand Indian Central Association's award for Wellbeing-Excellence in Business. The gala presentation coincided with the 104th year to the day since his grandfather set foot in New Zealand.

Peter, Suresh and Nayna invite everyone to come and view his family's display in the Dannevirke Gallery of History from Labour weekend on and to enjoy the Dannevirke Christmas Parade on December 3, of which Shires Fruit and Vege Market are major sponsors.