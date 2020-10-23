Ship anchored off Napier clear of Covid

Covid swabs were taken from the Ken Rei's crew on Thursday, with all the tests coming back negative. Photo / Warren Buckland

All the Covid-19 tests for the crew aboard the Ken Rei ship sitting off the coast of Napier have come back negative.

This was confirmed by Minister of Health Chris Hipkins during the daily Covid media briefing on Friday afternoon.

Napier-based The Doctors was contracted by the ship's charter company to fly to the vessel in a helicopter on Thursday afternoon to collect test swabs from the crew.

A spokesperson for the Hawke's Bay District Health Board said preparation for the mission, along with safety training for the medical team, had been "happening over the past two days."

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre the move was a private agreement between the two organisations and there had been no requirement from the DHB or the Ministry of Health to gather the swabs.

However, Dr Eyre said from a public health intelligence perspective the results would be useful information.

The logging ship is to serve its full 14-day Covid-19 isolation, and would stay at anchor until October 28.