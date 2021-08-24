Shield match off as Covid-19 wipes out rugby for another week

One Ranfurly Shield era ended when Waikato beat Hawke's Bay in Napier in 2015. This week's shield match between the same unions is postponed because of Covid-19 alert-level restrictions. Photo / File

The Hawke's Bay Magpies' defence of the Ranfurly Shield against Waikato has officially been postponed, along with all other rugby throughout the country this weekend.

The game, also a Bunnings Warehouse NPC premiership match, was to have been played at McLean Park, Napier, on Saturday.

Waikato was expected to be a tough opponent, having won the two most-recent Ranfurly Shield matches between the two unions – a 36-30 win in a successful challenge in Napier in 2015 and a 42-22 win successfully defending the trophy in Hamilton in 2018.

As a result of the postponement, caused by the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown, Waikato is expected to drop down the list of four remaining scheduled challenges, the next of which is currently scheduled to be made by North Harbour at McLean Park on the Friday night of September 10.

The Magpies next scheduled NPC match is against Manawatu in Palmerston North on September 3.

The postponements were announced today by the New Zealand Rugby Union, which highlights also the scrapping of Farah Cup women's competition games at the weekend.

The New Zealand Schools Rugby Union (NZSRU) has also decided for a second-year-in-a-row to cancel the Barbarians National Secondary School Championships Top 4 tournament, in which Hastings Boys' High School had been among the title favourites.

The decisions followed Monday's late-afternoon Government announcement that the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown nationwide would be extended to at least 11.59pm Friday, and in Auckland to next Tuesday night.

NZR General manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said cancelling all rugby across the country this weekend was the only responsible option.

"It's disappointing once again to have to keep our participants on the side-lines, but it's the right thing to do under the circumstances," he said. "Although some parts of the country may be in a position to play on Saturday, teams would not have been able to train for two weeks which potentially creates player welfare issues."

Clubs and schools would not have adequate time from midnight Friday to prepare to host games within government guidelines, so the Union would wait another week and "hopefully rugby can play it's part in helping the country stamp out this outbreak", he said.