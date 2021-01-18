Sherwood School fundraising trail bike ride on again

Riders take part in last year's Sherwood School trail bike fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

More than 300 bikes, quads and side-by-sides are expected again this year for the Sherwood School annual trail bike ride on Sunday, February 14.

Organiser Howard Pedersen, of Ashley Clinton, is predicting both great weather and a huge turnout.

"It is great to see so much support for the ride year on year," he said.

"And this year is particularly exciting as it is our 21st ride. Every year riders travel from nearby and from as far away as Manawatū and Wairarapa as our trailbike ride has such a great reputation.

"As always we have a few surprises for the riders again this year so the course is never dull," he said.

Considered one of the most scenic trail bike rides in the country, the course takes participants across 19 farms in the foothills of the Ruahine Ranges.

The $40 entry fee includes a well-deserved break for lunch of burgers and home baking before riders take off again to complete the 100km ride.

Sherwood School principal Christine Morrison is looking forward to another successful event.

"We get so much support for our small rural school from locals and further afield. I really cannot thank the farm owners, organisers and participants enough for the effort they put in to ensure a safe, fun and well-run day," she said.

"All proceeds from the trail bike ride are used to purchase additional resources and equipment to benefit and support the learning of Sherwood School students, so by participating you are supporting a really great cause."

Registrations for the ride will commence at Makaretu Road at 7.30am and the starter gun will fire at 10am. Riders are reminded that all bikes need to be mechanically sound and all riders need to be wearing helmets.

Any queries about the event can be directed to Howard Pedersen 0274426766.