Two dogs that attacked sheep in the Stortford Lodge saleyards likely jumped the fence from adjacent St Leonard’s Park, a witness to the attack believes. Photo / Warren Buckland

A man loading more than 300 ewes into a truck at the Stortford Lodge saleyards watched in horror as roaming dogs began to attack the flock.

Two ewes were killed in the attack at the Hastings saleyards on Monday afternoon, after the prime ewe sale had finished.

Midlands Rural Transport truck driver Jayden Ngatai said he was getting the last 333 ewes onto his stock truck after 4pm to be delivered to new owners when he saw they were running around the yard.

When he approached he realised two dogs had found a way in, likely by jumping a fence next to St Leonards Park.

“I yelled at one, and they just ran off down the end of the saleyards, jumped the fence and off into the park,” Ngatai said.

When he realised two sheep had died, Ngatai returned to his truck to log the incident. As he did that the dogs returned, with one continuing to chase other sheep, while the other went to bite one of the already dead sheep.

Ngatai said it was “gutting” to see the ewes attacked and harassed like that, and he noticed as he loaded them onto the truck that others had blood on their wool, but no life-threatening injuries.

Stortford Lodge Saleyards manager Mark McKelvie said he had received the phone call about the savaged animals when he arrived home.

He was grateful for Ngatai’s timing and said if it wasn’t for him there could have been more deaths. He did not know of any similar incidents happening in the past.

He feared it would have an impact on the saleyards if the dogs were not caught soon.

“They have just got a taste for it. Once they have a taste for it they will probably be back.

“It is lucky it’s sheep and not kids playing on the playground.”

It is standard practice for the saleyards to have sheep on the premises throughout the day and night before and after a sale.

“We have always had sheep come down before the sales, the night before, but we have had a few more this year because people want to get organised and make sure they can get sheep off their properties,” McKelvie said.

