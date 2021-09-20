Shave and a haircut at Dannevirke High

Sophie Meek and Rico Castles are helping to organise Shave for a Cure and Wacky Hair Day at Dannevirke High School.

There may be a few bald heads at Dannevirke High School next week.

But it's all for a good cause.

Students will be holding a Shave for a Cure event on September 27, as well as a wacky hair day.

Year 12 students Sophie Meek and Rico Castles were among those organising the event.

"It was special to us because some of our peers have family members, teachers or friends who have cancer and we see the struggles they have to face every day," said Sophie.

Their teacher, Vicky Jackson, said the students put together a proposal and presented it to the principal.

"They typed it all out ... and gave it to senior management, they've done everything from the ground up for this.

"It's been so cool to watch them take on leadership roles."

Jackson said a lot of schools did wacky hair day.

"But what can we do to take it to that next level?"

She said some teachers and staff had also decided to take part to support the cause.

"The positivity and the enthusiasm of these guys has been contagious."

Even some of the male teachers had said they would shave their beards if the donations reached a certain amount.

The woodworking teachers and students who weren't on the council had also got involved by making donation boxes.

"It's good that the teachers get involved as well," Rico said.

"It's not just the students' thing. The teachers are a big part of it."

Local hairdressing salons and barbers would be coming to the school to do the shave.

The students had also worked with the technology department at the school to see how others who wouldn't be able to be at the school to see the event taking place.

Jackson said they could push it a lot further than primary schools as they had access to social media.

Rico said they also got more out of it.

"When I was, like, 10 I wouldn't do that, but it hits home a bit when you're older."

Sophie said the student council had held a number of events, including a bake sale for Youthline and raising money for Arohanui Hospice.

Donations can be made through their pages:

https://shaveforacure.co.nz/dannevirkehighschoolstaffandstudents?fbclid=IwAR0LBPx2jMXfdZheNGywyepO-W3quGUeJvpHSIHAtUsDPooax7vkvu5twFs

https://wigwednesday.org.nz/dannevirke-high-school?fbclid=IwAR3ak9gZ8HgFnaSyqRqL8ncwdfndjO1TwZTL_SRsNFS3O7n9jaP4qN7LJKo