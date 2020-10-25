Shapeshifter's two nights in Hawke's Bay celebrated as 'double whammy'

The concerts drew a crowd of about 1200 on Friday and 1800 on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Drum and bass act Shapeshifter's Hawke's Bay shows have been described as a "double whammy".

The act's Friday and Saturday concerts were the first at the Black Barn amphitheatre since lockdown in March.

Shapeshifter are a drum and bass act originating in Christchurch, but with strong links to Hawke's Bay through frontman Paora Apera, aka "P Digsss" who spent his formative years in Flaxmere.

They last played the venue almost two years ago, to the date, said Black Barn manager Francis de Jager said.

It was the venue's first big concert since the end of March and de Jager said the events were "incredible" with amazing weather and a great crowd.

"It was a double whammy really, it was a celebration for Shapeshifter as artists but also for the event community who rallied together, stuck together and worked together to continue to hold events for people."

Shapeshifter concert on Friday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

The last concert was the sold out Drax Project concert in March and de Jager said they've been planning for events since.

The amphitheatre has been operating since the late 90s and Black Barn works to get the right acts playing the venue, targeting those which will appeal to Hawke's Bay locals as well as draw visitors.

The Saturday night show sold out with 1800 people in attendance and Friday selling 1200.

Jade Price from Napier at the concert on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The next big event at Black Barn is Dave Dobbyn and The Beths in November which sold out last week.

Black Barn is also hosting Six60 and Shapeshifter at the Hastings Tomoana Showgrounds in January.

"In the past 16 years we've built up so many good relationships with event partners and many have opportunities which are too big for the amphitheatre... so we've been working with the showgrounds to utilise that venue more for the outdoor shows," de Jager said.

The event hasn't yet sold out but is selling the strongest out of the Six60 concerts in New Zealand, he said.

"And I know talking to Shapeshifter that they're really excited to come back to Hawke's Bay."